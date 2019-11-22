Harvest Foundation President Allyson Rothrock has announced plans to retire sometime next year. She has been with the Foundation in some capacity for 17 years and its executive director since 2008. A head hunting firm has been hired to find her replacement.

Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson wrote a letter on Nov. 5 asking the Henry County Board of Supervisors to meet with City Council in an effort to avoid reverting the city of Martinsville to town status. Lawson said this week that her letter was mailed but had not been answered. Henry County Administrator Tim Hall says the county remains undecided about meeting with the city.

Experts on the front lines of the opioid crisis say a complex problem requires a comprehensive approach. In Martinsville and Henry County, that could mean a public private partnership, a pilot project that State Senator Bill Stanley will ask the General Assembly to approve.

A cold front will pass across the Appalachian chain today, bringing widespread showers across the mountains that will break up as they pass east of the Blue Ridge. The front will stall across North Carolina tonight, before a wave of low pressure moves along the boundary on Saturday, bringing another round of widespread rain. This system will exit the region Saturday night, with high pressure and drier conditions returning for the

beginning of next week. Showers today and 59. Rain tonight and 46. Rain Saturday and 48. Sunny Sunday through Tuesday. Chance of showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. Sunny Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures between 32 and 58 degrees.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says thousands of pounds of salad products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination. The department says Missa Bay, LLC from Swedesboro, New Jersey, is recalling more than 75,000 pounds of salad products that contain meat or poultry because the lettuce may be contaminated with a strain of E. coli. The products were sold on Oct. 14 through Oct. 16 in 22 states including Virginia and North Carolina.

Magna Vista plays at Northside while GW Danville plays at Salem. Both games are slated for tonight in the next round of High School Football Playoffs.