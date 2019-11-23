Northside eliminated Magna Vista from postseason play last night 27-6. Salem ended GW Danville’s hopes 48-21.

The man charged with killing his mother, sister, and nephew has been found incompetent to stand trial after a psychological evaluation. Matthew Bernard is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the murders of Joan Bernard, Emily Bivens, and Cullen Bivens. Investigators found the Bivens’ inside the home, along with a dead dog in the living room with blood splatter on the walls, and Joan was in the driveway. Two victims had visible gunshot wounds to the head and 30-30 caliber shell casings were located near all three bodies. Investigators also found a sledgehammer in the garage covered in blood and a 30-30 Rifle in the wooded area behind their home.

The 2019-2020 flu season is underway, and the Virginia Department of Health is asking all Virginians who are at least six months old to get the annual influenza vaccine. VDH says current flu activity in Virginia is at the “local” level, meaning there has been lab activity with elevated influenza-like illness or more than one outbreak in one region of the state. Flu season normally begins in October and ends in late May. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises vaccination by the end of October is preferred, vaccination in November and beyond can be beneficial during most flu seasons.

Due to the impending wet weather this weekend, the Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade has been postponed. The celebrations have been moved from Saturday morning to Dec. 15 at 3 p.m.

Low pressure will track across the Tennessee Valley and MId Atlantic region today and tonight which will push a cold front across the area. Another low will move through the Great Lakes bringing a cold front across the East on Wednesday. High pressure will follow through the end of the week. Rain today and 46. Rain tonight and 39. Sunny and windy Sunday with a high of 52. Sunny Monday through Friday with temperatures between 33 and 63.