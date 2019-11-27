The Second Amendment resolution was taken up by the Henry County Board of Supervisors last night in response to Blackberry resident Josh Barnhart’s comments to the board urging supervisors to join the counties of Patrick and Pittsylvania in declaring their support for gun rights. The evening session did not allow comments from the public until after the board had unanimously voted (6-0) to approve the resolution.

Danville Police have charged 18-year-old Traquon L. Allen of Danville with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in Tuesday night’s shooting death of Xavier N. Carson. Allen is currently in the custody of North Carolina authorities pending extradition back to Virginia. Danville Police were called to the 600 block of Edmunds Street about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that a man had been shot in the chest. They responded to the Cardinal Village Apartments and found Carson suffering from a gunshot wound. He died as a result of the injury.

A 26-year-old who was shot in AltaVista was found dead on private property in Pittsylvania County. According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Monday on River Bend Road. The caller said the victim was shot during an argument but had no information on his condition or location. 26-year-old Christopher James Tench of Lynchburg was later found dead in Pittsylvania County. Investigators say he died of a gunshot wound.

West winds tonight and Thursday morning could gust as high as 40 to 45 mph at times. A strong upper low pressure area and associated cold front will sweep through the area quickly today. Brief rain showers will be followed by very gusty west winds through the afternoon and into Thanksgiving day. Another slow moving strong cold front and upper

low pressure area will move into the eastern U.S. during the weekend bringing our next chance of precipitation and colder temperatures early next week. Rain this morning and cloudy with afternoon with wind gusts up to 31 mph and a high near 63. Tonight winds will gust up to 25 mph in Martinsville with a low of 39. Sunny Thanksgiving Day, winds up to 28 mph and 53 degrees. Sunny Friday, showers likely Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. Mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday. Temps between 31 and 54 degrees.