State Police say a Moneta woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Rt. 220 in Franklin County. The accident happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday and claimed the life of 44-year-old Laurie Pickeral Chitwood. State Police say Chitwood was driving a 2010 Mini Cooper heading south when her car hit a Volvo pulling a flat-bed trailer as the Volvo was making a right turn into a parking lot. Chitwood was wearing her seat belt but died at the scene. The driver of the Volvo was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

A drop cord started a house fire in North Danville. Crews were called just before 1:20 this morning and found smoke and fire coming from the back of the single-story, frame house. The occupant and her dog got out safely and were uninjured. The home suffered heavy damage even though firefighters had the flames under control in about fifteen minutes.

Michael Brown has finally been arrested. Brown is the 22-year-old Marine deserter accused of killing Rodney Brown, his mother’s boyfriend, in Franklin County earlier this month. Confirmation of his capture comes from Acting US Marshal Brad Sellers. Rodney Brown was shot to death in the community of Hardy November 9, and Michael Brown has managed to elude federal, state and local law enforcement officers for more than two weeks. Brown is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Brown was taken into custody without incident at his mother’s home on Woodthrush Road, which was also the scene of the murder. No one else was home at the time of Brown’s arrest at about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a fatal shooting in Altavista. The sheriff’s office said they received information about a possible shooting on River Bend Road on Monday, November 25. They said the report indicated a man was shot during a dispute, but the person who called 911 didn’t tell investigators the victim’s condition or where the victim was. Investigators finally located the victim, identified as 26-year-old Christopher James Tench, of Lynchburg, on private property in Pittsylvania County. The sheriff’s office said Tench was found dead from an apparent gun shot wound.

Henry County leaders addressed reversion during the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday afternoon. County Administrator Tim Hall said he wanted to “set the record straight” on comments made by Martinsville officials. According to the Martinsville Bulletin, later in the meeting, the board indicated it will reach out to its counterparts in the city about discussing the schools.

A deep upper low across the eastern Great Lakes will pull further to the northeast away from the region today. High pressure anchored over the western Great Lakes and moving southward through the Tennessee Valley will drift east and be located over the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic by Friday. Another deep upper low pressure area aloft will begin to move into the region by the weekend. Mostly sunny today with wind gusts up to 26 mph and a high of 52. Clear and 31 tonight. Sunny and 54 Friday. Rain Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. Sunny Monday through Wednesday. Temps between 31 and 52 through the period.