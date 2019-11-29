Michael Brown, the 22-year-old Marine deserter wanted for murder, was arrested Wednesday morning at the same home where authorities say he killed his mother’s boyfriend more than two weeks ago. Brown’s attorney, Deborah Caldwell-Bono, says she spoke with him at the jail. She said she expects her client to waive arraignment next week. Michael Brown had eluded capture for two-and-a-half weeks. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old Rodney Brown. Friends have said the younger Brown was abused physically and emotionally by Rodney Brown, whom Michael Brown thought was his father until just recently.

High pressure will drift eastward across the forecast area today and tonight, drifting off the east coast early Saturday. A major low pressure area will move from the western U.S. Friday into the eastern U.S. by Sunday. This system will bring a variety of weather to the eastern U.S. from winter weather in the northeast to a mixture of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow to the Mid-Atlantic region, as well as thunderstorms to the southeast U.S. Colder and windy conditions will follow for early next week as high pressure builds southward into the central U.S. Partly sunny today and 52. Mostly cloudy tonight ant 37. Rain Saturday with a high of 45. More rain Sunday and then sunny Monday through Thursday with a low of 31 and a high of 56 through the period.

Sweet Providence Farm in Floyd is providing this year’s state Christmas trees. The frasier fern that will go in the main room of the governor’s mansion was cut down Tuesday. It was planted in 2003 and is estimated to weigh about 150 pounds. A smaller tree will go in the private residence portion of the mansion.