The Virginia Cavaliers hold the Commonwealth Cup for the first time this decade. The Cavaliers beat the Hokies, 39-30 Friday afternoon. UVA also won the ACC Coastal title for the first time in school history and will face Clemson in the ACC Championship on Dec. 7 in Charlotte.

At the request of Mayor Kathy Lawson, the Martinsville City Council will take up the matter of becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary at its meeting on Dec. 10. Charles Cousins a resident and owner of a landscape company in Martinsville made the request.

Rooster Walk rolled out its 2020 “early bird band lineup” on Tuesday. Grammy Award-winning prog-grassers The Infamous Stringdusters, Grateful Dead-adjacent Melvin Seals & JGB, roots-rockers Fruition, pop/rock jammers BIG Something and Americana-country stalwart Yarn are among them. Tickets are on sale at roosterwalk.com.

High pressure will shift east of the region today as a major low pressure area and associated frontal system moves eastward from the central U.S. A frontal boundary near the NC/SC border will remain in place today, then move north as a warm front Sunday. The warm front will quickly be followed by the cold front Sunday afternoon. Widespread cold rain is expected today and tonight until the cold front passes, after which gusty winds and colder temperatures with mountain snow showers will be the rule into early next week. Rain today with a high near 46. Rain tonight and 43. Rain Sunday and 61. Mostly cloudy and windy Monday. Sunny Tuesday through Thursday. Mostly cloudy on Friday. Low of 33 and high of 53 though the period.