The Monday after Black Friday, known as Cyber Monday, is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. The Better Business Bureau wants to remind everyone, online shopping has risks. In 2018, American consumers spent a record-breaking $7.9 billion online on Cyber Monday alone. The BBB warns that scammers are well aware of that, and are keen to take advantage. They say watch out for false advertising and to keep a close eye on the web address on your browser. Scammers love to create look-a-like websites. Keep your anti-virus software up to date. It can detect non-secure websites and pop up phishing scams. Offers from online retailers can be misleading; you are urged to price check before you buy. Use your credit card online, if any shady charged turn up later, you can dispute them. Debit cards don’t offer the same protection.

A warm front will lift north of the area today quickly followed by the passage of a cold front this afternoon into tonight. Gusty west winds, colder temperatures and mountain snow showers will continue Monday into Tuesday. Rain ending this afternoon with a high near 56. Scattered sprinkles mixed with snow flurries overnight with a low of 36. Scattered sprinkles and flurries Monday morning otherwise mostly cloudy and windy with a high near 45. Sunny Tuesday through Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, sunny on Saturday. Temps between 32 and 53 through the period.

The Estate & Elder Law Center of Southside Virginia announced this week managing attorney Robert W. Haley was named to the Virginia Business Legal Elite List for 2019.

Begun in 2000 as a collaboration with the Virginia Bar Association, Virginia Business annually polls more than 14,000 attorneys in the commonwealth asking them to select from their peers the best lawyers in each practice category. Haley concentrates his practice in elder law and estate planning.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, wants banks and credit card companies to flag purchases that could signal a person is preparing to carry out a mass shooting, a solution she said could circumvent the usual partisan debate on gun violence. She introduced a bill that would direct an agency of the Treasury Department to figure out how to track buying patterns the same way the government looks for behavior indicative of money laundering, fentanyl trafficking and human smuggling.