Children found alive after suspect opens fire on EMTs, firefighters responding to separate incidents

iStock/z1b

(TUCSON, Ariz.) — Several children initially missing following a deadly fire and shooting rampage that targeted multiple first responders in Tucson, Arizona, have been found alive, police said on Monday.

Tucson Police Department Sgt. Richard Gradillas told ABC News that the two or three children who resided at a home where a badly burned body was discovered in the blaze were found on Monday, but released no further details.

Gradillas said police were still conducting an investigation to determine that the children were not harmed. He said police plan to hold a news conference on Monday afternoon to update the public on the shooting spree.

A 35-year-old man allegedly launched a shooting rampage across three different crime scenes that left at least two people dead and four wounded.

The alleged gunman, whose name has yet to be released, was critically wounded in a shootout with a police officer after he allegedly rammed the officer’s squad car with his SUV, officials said.

The gunman allegedly began the deadly rampage by targeting two EMTs who were responding to a medical emergency at a park, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said at a news conference on Sunday.

Magnus said the suspect got out of his silver SUV, approached the ambulance and opened fire, striking the driver in the head and the passenger in the arm and chest.

The 20-year-old EMT driver remained in “extremely critical condition” on Monday, while the EMT in the passenger seat, a 21-year-old woman, is listed in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene and allegedly drove up to the house blaze in an SUV about 3:45 p.m. local time on Sunday as fire trucks were arriving.

That’s when the suspect “arrives on the scene and starts firing at both the fire department personnel and the neighbors,” Magnus said.

Without warning, the suspect unleashed a barrage of gunfire, hitting a fire department captain in the arm and fatally striking a neighbor who was helping to put out the fire in the head, police said. A second neighbor was grazed in the head by a bullet.

At this point, firefighters called the police to say they were being shot at.

The fire captain and neighbor wounded in the incident were both in good condition on Monday.

The first police officer who arrived at the scene of the fire and shooting spotted the suspect’s vehicle in the area, officials said.

The suspect’s SUV rammed the officer’s car, disabling it, Magnus said. The officer then exited the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the alleged suspect, striking him.

Magnus said making the incident more complex is the fact a dead body was found inside the burning residence. The fire victim was burned beyond recognition and police have not released the person’s identity. Police said it’s unclear if the person’s death is directly related to the suspect.

This is a “highly tragic, really horrific incident with many unknowns,” Magnus said Sunday night. The investigation, he said, will be “lengthy and complex.”

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero posted a message on Twitter asking residents to pray for the full recovery of the wounded first responders.

“This was a horrific and senseless act of violence,” Romero said.

