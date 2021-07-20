Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Google search engine
HomeEntertainmentHarvey Weinstein extradited to California to face sexual assault charges
Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein extradited to California to face sexual assault charges

By staff
0
7
Alec Tabak/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein was extradited Tuesday morning to California, having been extradited to face sex assault charges there. 

Weinstein was taken from New York’s Wende Correctional Facility, where he’s been serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault in Manhattan, and “was handed over to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California per a court order,” according to a statement from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Weinstein’s lawyers had argued that the former movie mogul has been suffering from physical ailments that left him in no condition to be extradited, but a judge denied the petition to stay the extradition.  The Los Angeles District Attorney charged Weinstein with rape in January 2020, just as his trial was beginning in New York.

In Los Angeles, Weinstein’s charged with four counts of rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force. The counts involve five women and stem from alleged events in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills that took place from 2004 to 2013.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleGuantanamo detainee Abdul Latif Nasser speaks out after release
Next articleCOVID-19 hospitalizations in southwest Missouri surpass winter peak
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

A WordPress Commenter on Hello world!

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE