Sean Brooks, 52, of Martinsville, died Monday, July 19. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Panner Elizabeth Helton, 78, of Bassett died Thursday, July 8. A graveside service will be held at Henry Memorial Park at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21. Collins Funeral Home is in charge.

Mitchell Redd, 42, of Collinsville, died Wednesday, July 14. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.