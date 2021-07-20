Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Dailies

Patchy fog early, mostly cloudy with a high of 85 today

By staff
Patchy dense fog will impact the morning commute today. Foggy conditions will create travel issues this morning across southern Virginia into northwest North Carolina. Visibilities as low as a quarter-mile can be expected at times. You should allow more time to reach your destination. The fog should lift between 8 am and 9 am.

Fairly dry and seasonal weather is expected through Thursday. Another front arrives by the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Today: Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

