The Mustangs lost to Peninsula last night 7-3. Martinsville is 13-22 on the season, 7th out of 8 teams in the West division, and 12th out of 15 teams in the Coastal Plain League. There are 11 games left in the season with the Mustangs playing the HiToms away tonight.

The Nats bashed the Marlins 18-1 yesterday. Washington is now 44-49, 6 games behind the first-place Mets. The two teams play again tonight.