Aaron Sorkin and Paulina Porizkova call it quits

ABC

Aaron Sorkin and Paulina Porizkova have broken up, the 56-year-old model shared Tuesday on Instagram.

“I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself,” Porizkova wrote next to a photo of her and the writer/producer, with a broken heart emoji superimposed over it. “There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely ‘good.’ He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy. But it doesn’t matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather — we’re still a duck and a goose.”

The announcement comes three months after the former couple confirmed their relationship on the 2021 Oscars red carpet.

Sorkin, 60, was previously married to Julia Bingham from 1996 to 2005, with whom he shares a 20-year-old daughter, Roxy.

Porizkova, tied the knot with The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek in 1989 before separating in 2017, two years prior to his death. They shared two children together, Jonathan, 27, and Oliver, 22.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.