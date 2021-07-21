Anthony Mackie, Jahi Di’Allo Winston to star in Netflix’s ‘We Have a Ghost’; HBO announces 3-part doc on Obama & more

ABC/Jabari Jacobs

Anthony Mackie and Jahi Di’Allo Winston have been tapped to star in Netflix’s upcoming family adventure We Have a Ghost, Variety has learned.

They join Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge and Black Widow star David Harbour who have also been cast. Written and directed by Christopher Landon, the film will be an adaption of Geoff Managuh’s short story Ernest, which follows a young man whose family finds a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home. The film will also star Erica Ash, Isabella Russo, Niles Fitch, Faith Ford and Steve Coulter. A release date for We Have a Ghost has yet to be announced.

In other news, HBO has announced a three-part documentary on former president Barack Obama. Titled Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, the new doc will tell of Obama’s early beginnings including “his political rise to become a historic figure as the U.S. continues to grapple with its racially divisive history.” Released as a three part event, Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, will debut on HBO on August 3, with subsequent installments airing the following two nights.

Finally, a teaser for Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s new animated Netflix film Vivo has been released. The film follows Miranda as Vivo, a musically gifted kinkajou, aka a rainforest honey bear, who goes on a journey to deliver a song to his cherished owner’s long-lost love. The film also stars Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Rooker, Nicole Byer and Gloria Estefan among others. Vivohits Netflix on August 6.

