Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks win first NBA title in 50 years

By staff
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

(MILWAUKEE) — The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Championship 105-98 Tuesday night, beating the Phoenix Suns four games to two.

Giannis Antetokounmpo became the series MVP, after putting up 50 points during the Game 6 win. Antetokounmpo averaged 31.9 points per game during the NBA Finals — the most ever in NBA Finals history.

This is the Bucks’ second title — the first being 50 years ago in 1971.

Watch the full report, including highlights, from ABC’s Good Morning America below:

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

