Wednesday, July 21, 2021
(Obituaries are listed as provided by local funeral homes and are updated each morning by 9:30 a.m. when they air on the radio.)

Sean Brooks, 52, of Martinsville, died Monday, July 19. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge. 

Donald Ray Crowder, 80, of Patrick Springs, died Thursday, July 15. Wright Funeral Service is in charge. 

Bert Gilley, 65, of Bassett, died Tuesday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge. 

Panner Elizabeth Helton, 78, of Bassett died Thursday, July 8. A graveside service will be held at Henry Memorial Park at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21. Collins Funeral Home is in charge. 

James Russell Hughes, 77, of Martinsville, died Monday, July 19. Wright Funeral Service is in charge. 

Victoria Lawless, 70, of Ridgeway, died Monday, July 19. A funeral service will be held at Fair Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, July 23, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 22, at Fair Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. Fair Funeral Home is in charge.

