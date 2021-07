National Weather Service

Mainly dry and seasonal weather is expected through Friday. A cold front arrives by the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight: Widespread haze before 9 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.