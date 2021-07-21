Tiger Woods opens up to Jada Pinkett Smith about parenting

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tiger Woods is opening up about life and parenthood in his new series, A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons.

The first episode, which was filmed just one day before he was seriously injured in a California car crash on February 23, debuted Tuesday on Golf Digest and features Jada Pinkett Smith. The two engaged in a round of golf as they discussed an array of topics, including parenthood, where 45-year-old Woods shared what he’s learned from his daughter, 14-year-old Sam.

“I don’t like boys,” he joked, before adding that she’s “daddy’s little girl.”

“She’s definitely taught me how to be more patient,” he added. “I don’t ever want her to leave home.”

The five-time Masters winner is also father to 12-year-old son, Charlie, and revealed that he didn’t coach his son on how to play golf because he didn’t want him to feel any pressure. However, it seems even without the coaching, Charlie inherited some of his father’s skill.

“He just watches me do it, and then he kind of does it,” Woods said of Charlie, agreeing with Pinkett Smith that his son is “a natural.”

Woods also opened up about the discipline and resilience he practiced, stating, “I’m always fighting, you know, and I’m always trying to get better. That’s all I know. I feel like I’m never out of the fight, you know, in that regard. I’m always pushing.”

Woods is still recovering from his car crash injuries. Golf Digest begins the video with a title card the states it was released “with the blessing of Tiger and his guests.”

