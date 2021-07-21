Thursday, July 22, 2021
Google search engine
HomeSportsUS Olympic volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19 just days before Tokyo...
Sports

US Olympic volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19 just days before Tokyo Olympics

By staff
0
15
Narvikk/iStock

(TOKYO) — An American volleyball player tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival to Japan and is reportedly no longer participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

“In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel,” USA Volleyball said in a statement on Wednesday.

The player’s name has not yet been officially released.

The athlete is the second member of Team USA to test positive for the virus just two days ahead of the opening ceremonies.

The International Olympic Committee reported 71 people accredited to the games have tested positive for COVID-19, including a growing number of international athletes within the Olympic Village in Tokyo.

As of Wednesday, Japan reported 3,600 new cases of COVID-19 and the country remains in a state of emergency due to large outbreaks in the greater Tokyo area.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleSummer camp at Spencer-Penn today
Next article14-year-old girl drowns at Ohio water park
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

A WordPress Commenter on Hello world!

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE