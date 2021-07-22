Thursday, July 22, 2021
Google search engine
HomeNewsEntertainment"'Are you 90'? No! I'm Captain Kirk!" William Shatner, living long and...
NewsEntertainment

“‘Are you 90’? No! I’m Captain Kirk!” William Shatner, living long and prospering

By staff
0
1
Stephen Iervolino – ABC News

William Shatner took his 90th trip around the sun last March, but that’s not stopping the Star Trek star.

He recorded albums and shot his History Channel show The UnXplained during the pandemic, swam with sharks in the Bahamas with adventurer Josh Gates in Discovery’s Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek, and just launched his new RT America series I Don’t Understand.  The series has Shatner exploring myriad mysteries ranging from why people lie, to what to do about space junk polluting Earth’s orbit.

“‘Are you 90?!’ I get that all the time,” Shatner tells ABC Audio. “I used to get ‘Are you Captain Kirk?’ and now it’s ‘Are you 90?!’ No!, I’m Captain Kirk,” he says with a laugh. 

You know, it’s weird, Shatner admits. “I’m dancing with sharks. I’m underwater with 50, 60 feet of sharks…and I’m in genuine peril. And I’m 90 years old! I don’t get it.” 

“The 90-year-olds I know,” Shatner continues, “You can tell how old they are by the amount of dribble on their shirt. If it’s a clean shirt, you’re 50 years old and younger. One dribble every 10 years: if you have three dribbles, you’re 80 years old — and that‘s young according to my point of view. Gee whiz, man!”

The trouble with dribbles aside, Shatner’s excited about I Don’t Understand. “It is a show that reflects my natural curiosity about everything,” he explains. “The older I’ve gotten, I’ve tried to simplify: ‘What is all this?’…What is the kernel of truth behind all this razzmatazz involving language…behind all the masks? And isn’t it a joy…to share that moment of truth…in a simple conversation? And that’s what I’m after.”  

I Don’t Understand is now streaming on various platforms and RT America’s website.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleFormer Rep. Abby Finkenauer announces run for Senate in Iowa
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

A WordPress Commenter on Hello world!

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE