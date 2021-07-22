Thursday, July 22, 2021
Atlanta Hawks rookie Okongwu has shoulder surgery, out six months

(ATLANTA) — Atlanta Hawks rookie center Onyeka Okongwu had surgery to repair his torn right labrum in his shoulder, the team announced. 

The sixth overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft will be out for the next six months and will miss the start of the NBA season. Training camps will begin in late-September with the regular season commencing in October. 

During his rookie year, Okongwu appeared in 50 games averaging 4.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. 

Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the surgery in Los Angeles. 

