Thursday, July 22, 2021
Google search engine
HomeNewsHealthCDC director stands firm on mask guidance, calls it an 'individual choice'...
NewsHealth

CDC director stands firm on mask guidance, calls it an ‘individual choice’ for those vaccinated to wear one

By staff
0
17
iStock/andreswd

(WASHINGTON) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sticking with its guidance for now that only unvaccinated people need to wear masks to be safe, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters on Thursday.

Asked about The Washington Post report that administration officials are rethinking its messaging on masks, Walensky said “we are always looking at the data as the data come in.”

But she said the CDC guidance hasn’t changed and suggested that — for now — there’s no need.

“Fully vaccinated people are protected from severe illness, and we’ve always said that communities and individuals to make the decisions that are right for them based on what’s going on in their local areas,” she said.

She later added: “In areas that have high and low amounts of vaccination … if you’re unvaccinated, you should absolutely be wearing a mask. If you’re vaccinated, you have exceptional levels of protection from that vaccine, and you may choose to add an extra layer of protection by putting on your mask and that’s a very individual choice.”

Jeff Zients, the White House coordinator on COVID-19, said any public health guidance is up to the CDC.

“We will follow the science,” he said.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleMercedes-Benz going all-electric starting in 2025
Next articleDax Shepard says he spent lockdown lifting weights, reveals he gained 24 pounds of muscle
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

A WordPress Commenter on Hello world!

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE