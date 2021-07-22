Thursday, July 22, 2021
Kevin Hart takes out billboards with Nick Cannon’s phone number in epic birthday prank get-back

ABC/Randy Holmes

(NOTE LANGUAGE) If you have Nick Cannon‘s number, you might need an update — because millions of people now do, too, thanks to Kevin Hart

Hart just posted to Instagram proof that he put the dad of seven’s digits on billboards in Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta.

“For any advice on fatherhood, call my best friend Nick Cannon,” reads the post, which also shows a photo of a disappointed looking Hart with a llama.

“Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a llama for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well,” Hart posted. “I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop,” he posted, with six “crying laughing” emoji.

Hart added, “GOTCHA BACK B**** #PRANKWARS.”

Long story short: don’t ever prank Kevin Hart. 

The Masked Singer host Cannon and model Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy named Zen earlier this month. The newborn marks the fourth child the 40-year-old has welcomed in under a year.

Besides baby Zen, Cannon also recently welcomed twin boys with Abby De La Rosa and also became the parent of a baby girl with Brittany Bell in December 2020. Cannon and Bell also share a three-year-old son.  Cannon shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

