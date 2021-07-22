Pelosi considering adding former GOP congressman as adviser to January 6 committee

iStock/f11photo

(WASHINGTON) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are considering inviting former House Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman to serve as an adviser to the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol assault, according to sources familiar with the deliberations.

Riggleman, a former intelligence officer who lost his primary last year, has been a forceful critic of other Republicans over election-related disinformation and QAnon conspiracy theories.

Rep. Liz Cheney, picked by Pelosi to serve on the committee, has been pushing the idea even before Pelosi rejected two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s choices on Wednesday.

Both Kinzinger and Riggleman declined to comment.

Current committee members, including Cheney, met behind closed doors in Pelosi’s office Thursday afternoon – as speculation swirled that Pelosi may soon appoint Kinzinger to the panel.

Emerging from Pelosi’s office, Cheney emphasized the decision on Kinzinger is up to Pelosi.

“That’ll be up to the speaker,” Cheney told ABC News. “I think that Adam would be an excellent addition to the committee … but it’s a select committee and it’s up to the speaker to make that final decision on that.”

Cheney also sounded support to bring Riggleman, the former Virginia congressman, onto the committee’s staff, citing his intelligence background.

“I think that Denver has a really interesting and important skillset that would be a tremendous benefit, and again, these decisions are all ones that are going to be made by the speaker,” Cheney said.

Cheney also said that the select committee’s first hearing next week would provide a chance to listen to “some of the people who put their lives on the line to defend and fight for all of us.”

“I think that it’s going to be an opportunity for the country to hear from some of the very brave people who defended the Capitol that day, to hear their experiences directly, to put some facts on the table in particular to counter some of the attempts at white wash that have been going on,” she said.

