Pre-sale underway for tickets to the Henry County Fair

HENRY COUNTY

Step right up and get your fair tickets!

With its long-awaited debut around the corner, the Henry County Fair is giving enthusiasts a chance to skip the line and save money by purchasing tickets in advance.

For only $20 per individual or $70 for a family four-pack, the unlimited ticket gives you access to all of the fun, games, and activities of the fair, including unlimited rides.

“The unlimited ticket is a real bargain,” said Roger Adams, Director of Parks and Recreation. “The rides are always the biggest attraction at any fair. That’s what everybody remembers from their childhood. So instead of paying for each ride separately, the unlimited ticket will allow you to experience as many rides and create as many memories as you want during the day.”

Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day of the 2021 Henry County Fair. They are also non-transferable and non-refundable. The opportunity to purchase discounted tickets will end on September 22 at 5 p.m.

Guests not interested in experiencing the rides can still gain access to everything else at the fair for only $5. This minimal gate fee grants access to the concerts, the animal exhibit and petting zoo, the Great Lakes Timber Show, the Circus Shane Show, fireworks, and each competitive exhibit contest.

“You get access to a whole range of fun family activities with just our gate fee alone,” Adams said. “At other fairs, you might have a free gate fee, but then you have to pay for each exhibit that you might want to go to after you enter the gate, and that adds up quickly. For only $5, you can have a fantastic experience without needing to break the bank.”

The Henry County Fair is slated to take place Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway.

To purchase the advanced tickets, visit https://www.henrycountyvafair.com/.