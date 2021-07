The Mustangs are 14-22 on the season, 6th out of 8 teams in the West division, and 11th out of 15 teams in the Coastal Plain League. There are 9 games left in the season with the Mustangs playing away tonight against the Tri City Chilli Peppers.

The Marlins beat the Nats 3-1. Washington is now 45-50, 6 games behind the first-place Mets. The Nats begin a 3-game series in Baltimore against the Orioles on Friday.