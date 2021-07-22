Thursday, July 22, 2021
Google search engine
HomeNewsEntertainmentZendaya is the woman of Timothee Chalamet's dreams in action-packed trailer for...
NewsEntertainment

Zendaya is the woman of Timothee Chalamet’s dreams in action-packed trailer for ‘Dune’

By staff
0
2
© 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Warner Bros. has unveiled a striking new trailer for its forthcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s seminal science-fiction bestseller Dune.

In the film from Oscar-nominated Arrival director Denis VilleneuveTimothee Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, the son of an intergalactic ruler who is called to battle over the fate of a desert planet called Arrakis. The planet is home to spice — a coveted substance that can unlock human potential, making it sought after throughout the galaxy over.

In the trailer, as Paul grapples with his responsibilities, he confesses that he’s dreamed of a mysterious young woman, who he eventually sees in the flesh on Arrakis: Chani, one of the planet’s natives — portrayed by Zendaya — caught in the battle for Arrakis in a war launched by the evil Baron Harkonnen.

Amid the trailer’s stunning visuals are a constellation of stars, including Oscar Isaac as Paul’s father, Duke Atreides; Mission: Impossible series alumna Rebecca Ferguson as his mother, Lady Jessica; and Jason Momoa as Paul’s warrior uncle Duncan Idaho. The movie also stars Josh BrolinDave BautistaJavier BardemAvengers vet Stellan Skarsgård, and The Suicide Squad‘s David Dastmalchian.

Dune is slated to be released in select theaters and IMAX and on HBO Max on October 22.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleAtlanta Hawks rookie Okongwu has shoulder surgery, out six months
Next articleUS sanctions Cuba over crackdown on protests in 1st steps toward new policy
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

A WordPress Commenter on Hello world!

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE