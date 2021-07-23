Friday, July 23, 2021
'Modern Family"s Ariel Winter hopes for "freedom" for Britney, "consequences" for people "who have kept her away"

By staff
Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez

Modern Family alumna Ariel Winter has never been in a conservatorship like Britney Spears, but as a young star who won emancipation from her family in 2015, she feels for her. 

“I support Britney. I think Britney is incredible,” Winter told E! News. “Her story’s incredibly moving.”

Winter, who called out Britney’s father Jamie Spears on social media a year ago regarding his conservatorship over his daughter, added of the pop star, “She should absolutely be free to live her life, be in control of her life, in control of herself. I think it’s absurd that this is the situation that she has to be in.”

Twenty-three-year-old Winter didn’t mince words. “I truly hope that people who have kept her away from doing that do suffer some sort of consequences, because she deserves all the happiness, the freedom, the love and the control of her life that she should have,” she declared.

Winter added, “I think the justice system, unfortunately, is corrupt.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

