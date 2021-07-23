Whoopi Goldberg joins film on Emmet Till’s mother; Marla Gibbs & Jackée Harry to reunite on ‘Day of Our Lives’ & more

Whoopi Goldberg has been added to the cast of Till, the upcoming film that follows Emmett Louis Till‘s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, and her fight for justice after her 14-year-old son was brutally murdered.

According to Variety, Goldberg joins Danielle Deadwyler who has also been tapped to star in the Chinonye Chukwu-directed feature. Deadwyler will play Mamie Till-Mobley, while Goldberg will portray Till’s grandmother, Alma Carthan. As previously reported, Till chronicles Mamie’s decision to allow Jet magazine to publish the open casket photos at her son’s funeral. In doing so, she ensured “people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder” which helped usher in the civil rights movement. A release date for Till has yet to be announced.

In other news, 227 alums Marla Gibbs and Jackée Harry are set to reunite on daytime television. According to Soap Opera Digest, the two will play mother and daughter on Days of our Lives starting Tuesday, August 17. Gibbs will play Olivia Price, while Harry will play her daughter Paulina. As you may recall, Gibbs had played Mary Jenkins alongside Harry, who played her neighbor Sandra, on 227 from 1985 to 1990.

Finally, Grammy-nominated singer and grown-ish actress Chlöe Bailey has been added to the film Jane. She joins Madelaine Petsch, Melissa Leo, Ian Owens and Chloe Yu who were also announced. Jane is the debut feature film from Creator+, a studio and streaming platform geared toward digital creators and Gen Z viewers. The psychological thriller explores social media anxiety and mental health from the perspective of a high school student. Creator+ is expected to launch sometime in 2022. A date for Jane has not been announced.