Power outage uptown

UPDATE 7:47 p.m.: Power has been restored and WHEE Radio and WYAT-TV have both returned to the airwaves.

The power in uptown Martinsville went out at 6:07 this evening. Traffic signals along Commonwealth and Liberty are out at this time.

Martinsville electric department officials say a circuit went out at the Watt Street substation and they hoped to have the power restored by about 7:30 p.m.

This outage affects our studios on Franklin Street. WHEE Radio and WYAT-TV will both be off the air until the power is restored.

We apologize for the inconvenience.