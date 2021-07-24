Saturday, July 24, 2021
NewsLocal

Power outage uptown

By staff
0
48
Power outage uptown

UPDATE 7:47 p.m.: Power has been restored and WHEE Radio and WYAT-TV have both returned to the airwaves.

The power in uptown Martinsville went out at 6:07 this evening. Traffic signals along Commonwealth and Liberty are out at this time.

Martinsville electric department officials say a circuit went out at the Watt Street substation and they hoped to have the power restored by about 7:30 p.m.

This outage affects our studios on Franklin Street. WHEE Radio and WYAT-TV will both be off the air until the power is restored.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

staffhttps://whee.net
