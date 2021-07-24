Washington state deputy shot and killed in the line of duty

KATU

(VANCOUVER, Wash.) — A Washington state sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday night as police launch a search for suspects.

The deputy involved in the shooting that unfolded around 7 p.m. has not been named.

Clark County Sheriff Sgt. Brent Waddell said in an initial press conference the deputy was hospitalized after being “seriously injured,” but by 11:30 p.m. the department announced the officer died.

Waddell said there were “multiple suspects” involved in the shooting and they may be “armed and dangerous.”

Two persons of interest have been detained and a search is ongoing for a third person of interest, Vancouver Police, which is handling the investigation said Saturday, according to The Columbian.

Officials did not offer details about the circumstances under which the deputy was shot.

Police were involved in a standoff with someone at a Vancouver apartment complex late into the night, local ABC affiliate KATU reported.

https://t.co/JVm1VaRgxN – Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in the line of duty. — Clark Co Wa. Sheriff (@ClarkCoSheriff) July 24, 2021

Several police departments searched for suspects in the area of Interstate 205 near Northeast Padden Parkway well into the night.

“This is a difficult time for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies in Clark County and the surrounding Clark County, Portland metro area. Clark County law enforcement appreciates the support and understanding of the community in these tough times,” the department said in a news release. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.