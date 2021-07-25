Sunday, July 25, 2021
ESPN: Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones requested trade

By staff
(PHOENIX) — Arizona Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones requested a trade from the team this offseason, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler says Jones has not been happy with his contract and future with the team. Jones is coming into his final year of his deal and will make $15.5 million this season. 

In his first four season’s with the Cardinals, Jones had 60 sacks. Last season, the 31-year old only played in five games because of a season-ending torn bicep and had 1 sack.

Fowler reports the team does not want to trade Jones and except him to report to training camp. 

