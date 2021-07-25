(Obituaries are listed as provided by local funeral homes and are updated each morning by 9:30 a.m. when they air on the radio.)

Sean Brooks, 52, of Martinsville, died Monday, July 19. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Bobby Dean Donovant, 59, of Bassett, died Monday, July 19. There will be no service at this time. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

LaCourtnee James Fitzgerald, 29, of Reidsville, North Carolina, died Wednesday, July 21. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Bert Gilley, 65, of Bassett, died Tuesday, July 20. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Martha Prince Darr Harris, 84, died Friday, July 23. The funeral service will be held Monday, July 26th at 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Service in Martinsville. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Norris Funeral Service is in charge.

James Russell Hughes, 77, of Martinsville, died Monday, July 19. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Wanda Lawrence, 67, of Bassett, died Friday, July 23. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Johnny Wayne Moore, 83, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, July 21. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, at Eggleston Family Cemetery, in Martinsville. A visitation will be held at the graveside one hour prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and other times at the family residence(s). Norris Funeral Service is in charge.

Melvin Murphy, 88, of Martinsville, died Thursday, July 22. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, July 26, from 5 until 8 p.m. and will be at the home of his daughter, 4331 Sunset Drive at other times. Hines Funeral Service is in charge.