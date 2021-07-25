Sunday, July 25, 2021
Power outage uptown

By staff
UPDATE 7/25/21 12:01 p.m.: MINET techs are working on the issue. They are still unsure what the problem is and therefore there is no estimation of when service might be restored.

UPDATE 7/25/21 11:26 a.m.: At about 10:30 this morning, our MINET fiber line at our studios Uptown went down. We have reported this issue and are awaiting a response. WHEE Radio and WYAT-TV will be off the air until this is resolved.

UPDATE 7:47 p.m.: Power has been restored and WHEE Radio and WYAT-TV have both returned to the airwaves.

The power in uptown Martinsville went out at 6:07 this evening. Traffic signals along Commonwealth and Liberty are out at this time.

Martinsville electric department officials say a circuit went out at the Watt Street substation and they hoped to have the power restored by about 7:30 p.m.

This outage affects our studios on Franklin Street. WHEE Radio and WYAT-TV will both be off the air until the power is restored.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

