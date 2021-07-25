Sunday, July 25, 2021
HomeDailiesRain suspends Mustangs game, Nats on WHEE this afternoon
DailiesSports

Rain suspends Mustangs game, Nats on WHEE this afternoon

By staff
0
524
Mustangs away at Tri City tonight

Rain forced last night’s game between Martinsville and Tri-City to be suspended in the fourth inning with the score tied at 4-4. There was no word as to whether the game might be concluded when the two teams meet again on Friday. Martinsville is 14-25 on the season, 7th out of 8 teams in the West division, and 12th out of 15 teams in the Coastal Plain League. There are 5 games left in the season with the Mustangs playing an exhibition game at home on Monday against the Boone Bigfoots.    

The Orioles beat the Nats last night 5-3. Washington is now 45-52, 7 games behind the first-place Mets. The Nats play the Orioles again this afternoon and can be heard on WHEE-AM1370. 

Previous articleA survivor speaks, Richard Windmann
Next articleObituaries
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

A WordPress Commenter on Hello world!

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE