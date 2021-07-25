Rain suspends Mustangs game, Nats on WHEE this afternoon

Rain forced last night’s game between Martinsville and Tri-City to be suspended in the fourth inning with the score tied at 4-4. There was no word as to whether the game might be concluded when the two teams meet again on Friday. Martinsville is 14-25 on the season, 7th out of 8 teams in the West division, and 12th out of 15 teams in the Coastal Plain League. There are 5 games left in the season with the Mustangs playing an exhibition game at home on Monday against the Boone Bigfoots.

The Orioles beat the Nats last night 5-3. Washington is now 45-52, 7 games behind the first-place Mets. The Nats play the Orioles again this afternoon and can be heard on WHEE-AM1370.