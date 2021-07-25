Texans Watson will attend training camp, avoid $50,000 fine

Sunday, July 25, 2021
(HOUSTON) — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will attend training camp on Sunday to avoid paying a $50,000 fine, according to a report from ESPN’s Ed Werner. 

Watson would have been fined $50,000 for each day he missed training camp. 

In January, Watson asked for a trade from the team and he still wants to be traded, according to Werner.

In March, the first of 23 lawsuits were filed against Watson alleging sexual assault and other inappropriate conduct. There are currently 22 active lawsuits against Watson. 

