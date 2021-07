Natalie Young Fisher / RCSO

On Friday, July 16, 2021, following an investigation, Natalie Young Fisher of 468 Young Rd. Eden, N.C. was charged and arrested on six (6) counts of 1st Degree Statutory Sex Offense of a Minor by an Adult. This investigation is still ongoing.

Fisher was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Faculty under a $50,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on August 2nd.