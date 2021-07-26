Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Former Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted and robbed, her reps say

(OAKLAND, Calif.) — Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland Monday afternoon, her representatives tweeted.

“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured,” the tweet read.

The Oakland Police Department said in a statement to ABC News that it is investigating the incident, which took place around 1:15 p.m.

“The suspect forcefully took loss from the victim, and fled in a nearby waiting vehicle,” the police said in a statement.

Boxer, 80, served as California’s U.S. Senate representative from 1993 to 2017. She also served in the House of Representatives for a decade.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

