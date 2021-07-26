“Leaves of the Tree” Opening Friday at Piedmont Arts

Collaborative exhibit by Charlie Brouwer and Jennifer L. Hand features 20-foot-tall tree installation

Join Piedmont Arts for an Opening Reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 5:30 – 7:30 pm at the museum.

Leaves of the Tree, a unique exhibition based on life-giving tree leaves, is a collaboration between artists Charlie Brouwer and Jennifer L. Hand. The title of the exhibition has many connotations for both artists. Their individual and collaborative works have always shared a general concern for humanity’s relationship with nature and frequently depict trees, leaves, landscapes, and skies. The title also alludes to their familial relationship as father and daughter. An overarching concept of the exhibition is that we are all leaves of one universal Tree of Life. This is as timely as it is timeless. It reflects the artists’ interest in making art that inspires a sense of community and equality amongst all peoples as we strive to live together on this earth we call home. The installation includes hundreds of life-size leaves sewn from donated fabric, suspended from the ceiling, and surrounding a large wooden tree trunk that extends more than 20 feet from the museum’s lobby into the galleries.

Narrative by Nature: Artwork by Leslie Pearson and Jennifer Reis will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. Drawn to things that have layers of history, Pearson and Reis create work using found objects. They combine their love of forgotten treasures with a sense of history by incorporating traditional sewing, embroidery, and embellishing techniques and materials into their work. While Pearson finds inspiration in organic forms found within the natural world — pods, seeds, nests, shells — mostly for the metaphor they hold as keepers, protectors, and incubators, Reis is inspired by fashion, feminism, and a Catholic aesthetic rooted in her upbringing as a German-American.

The Opening Reception is free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. Limited Capacity. RSVP required by July 27, 2021, to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Exhibits will be on display July 31 – October 9, 2021. Exhibit admission is always free.

Exhibits and reception sponsored by Lucy and Sergio Amato, Janice and Kelly Cain, Karen and David Jones, Donna and Richard Lawhon, Debbie and Ben Lewis, Ally and Joe Leizer, Nancy and Rob Spilman, and Lynwood Artists.