Red Bull celebrates NYC’s hip hop roots with break-dancing competition; Vivica A. Fox sets new ‘The Wrong’ movie; & more

Photo credit: Red Bull BC One/Kien Quan

Red Bull BC One brought back their annual break-dancing competition to the birthplace of hip hop with a star-studded event over the weekend in New York City.

The competition, which included top breakers from New York and around the globe, featured b-boys and b-girls who competed for a chance to battle at the National Finals in Orlando, Florida. New York winners included b-boy Frankie and b-girl Marta, who will later go toe to toe with other semifinal winners from Los Angeles, Boston and Houston. The Orlando winners will then compete for the opportunity to be crowned world champion at the Red Bull BC One World Finals taking place in Gdansk, Poland, on November 5 and 6. For more information on how to get tickets, go to Redbull.com.

In other news, Vivica A. Fox has set another The Wrong series franchise film. Lifetime Movie Network has announced a date for The Wrong Cheer Captain, which will star 227 alum Jackée Harry. Executive-produced and starring Fox, the new thriller will premiere on August 29 at 8 p.m. ET on LMN. The film, also starring Claire Tablizo, Alexis Samone and Sofia Masson, follows a cheer captain who is suspected of killing two cheerleaders.

Finally, FOX has set the release date for Lee Daniels‘ upcoming drama series Our Kind of People. The show, which stars Morris Chestnut and Yaya DaCosta, will premiere on Tuesday, September 21, at 9 p.m. ET. As previously reported, the series follows Angela Vaughn, a single mother who “risks it all” by moving her family to Martha’s Vineyard with the hopes of taking her natural hair-care line to the next level.

