Partly sunny with a high of 89 today

National Weather Service

Hazardous weather outlook:

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected today through tonight. Northern North Carolina and portions of southeastern Virginia have an increased threat for storms producing damaging winds as well as heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding. Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday. This activity may produce localized flooding and damaging winds.

Discussion:

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread today and tonight as a cold front passes through the region. This front will stall over the Southeast on Tuesday, and by Wednesday the entire area will be rain-free. Another frontal passage is likely for the end of the workweek.

Forecast:

Today: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 am. Widespread haze between 8 am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10 pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Light north wind.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. The chance of precipitation is 30%.