Mustangs play exhibition game tonight, Nats lose 4th in a row

The Mustangs are 14-25 on the season, 7th out of 8 teams in the West division and 12th out of 15 teams in the Coastal Plain League. There are 5 games left in the season with the Mustangs playing an exhibition game at home tonight against the Boone Bigfoots.

The Orioles beat the Nats yesterday 5-4. Washington is now 45-53, 8 games behind the first-place Mets. Baltimore swept the Nats and the Nats have now lost 4-in-a-row and 7 out of their last 10 games. The Nats begin a 4-game series with the Phillies tonight in Pittsburgh.