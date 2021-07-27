Jan. 6 committee live updates: first hearing kicks off Tuesday morning

uschools/iStock

(WASHINGTON) — Despite heavy opposition from Republican leadership, the House select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is holding its first hearing on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

The panel will hear from law enforcement officers who defended the building, including Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn and Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone. They both lobbied lawmakers in May, alongside the family of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, to form a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the attack — an effort Republicans blocked in the Senate.

The House voted to form a select committee to which Speaker Nancy Pelosi has appointed eight members — six Democrats and two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. They were the only House Republicans who broke from the GOP to vote in favor of creating the committee.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled all five of his appointments after Pelosi vetoed two of them over statements they had made which she said would damage the credibility of the probe. McCarthy has attempted to dismiss the investigation as a “sham” and threatened punitive action on the Republicans who’ve agreed to serve with Democrats.

Jul 27, 8:37 am

Rep. Liz Cheney on ABC’s Good Morning America says subpoenas possible for McCarthy, Trump

With hours until the first hearing kicks off, Rep. Liz Cheney — one of two Republicans serving on the select committee — shot back at fellow Republicans criticizing her role in the probe, saying, “This is absolutely not a game. This is deadly serious.”

”There are some in my party, including Leader McCarthy, who continue to act as though this is about partisan politics, I think it’s really sad. I think it’s a disgrace,” she told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

She also said subpoenas for House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and even former President Donald Trump are possible.

“The committee will go wherever we need to go to get to the facts,” she said.

