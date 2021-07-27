(Obituaries are listed as provided by local funeral homes and are updated each morning by 9:30 a.m. when they air on the radio.)

Billy Edward Barnes Sr., 90, of Ridgeway, died Sunday, July 25. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Linda Smart Conner, 77 of Stuart, died Sunday, July 25. The funeral will be Wednesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will be in Patrick Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Moody Funeral Home is in charge.

McArthur Lee Easley, 78, died Friday, July 23. Visitation will be Friday, July 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service and the graveside service will be Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m. in Carver Memorial Gardens. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

LaCourtnee James Fitzgerald, 29, of Reidsville, North Carolina, died Wednesday, July 21. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Winona Lamkin, 79, of Collinsville, died Sunday, July 25. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Wanda Lawrence, 67, of Bassett, died Friday, July 23. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Johnny Wayne Moore, 83, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, July 21. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, at the Eggleston Family Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the graveside one hour prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and other times at the family residences. Norris Funeral Service is in charge.

Melvin Murphy, 88, of Martinsville, died Thursday, July 22. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens. Hines Funeral Service is in charge.

James William Scott, 76, of Bassett, died Sunday, July 25. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, at Fort Trial Baptist Church. Burial will be held privately. Norris Funeral Service is in charge.

Catherine Graham Sutphin, 82, of Bassett, died Saturday, July 24. The service will be private. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Debbie Ann Walker, 63, of Bassett, died Saturday, July 24. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

John Brown Wooten Sr., 88, of Martinsville, died Sunday, July 25. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.