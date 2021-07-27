Sunny and hot today with a high of 91

National Weather Service

Hazardous weather outlook:

None at this time.

Discussion:

A front located to our south may bring a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms today across North Carolina and southern Virginia. Areas to the north will be dry and warm. High pressure will reinforce the drier conditions Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s east of the Blue Ridge by Thursday. Another cold front should approach from the northwest by Friday.

Forecast:

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Areas of fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 1 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, sunny and hot, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.