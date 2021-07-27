Mustangs lose to Boone, Nats lose to Phillies

The Mustangs lost to Boone last night 6-4 in an exhibition game. The Mustangs are 14-25 on the season, 7th out of 8 teams in the West division, and 12th out of 15 teams in the Coastal Plain League. The Mustangs are off today and will play the HiToms away in a doubleheader tomorrow. There are 5 games left in the season.

The Phillies beat the Nats yesterday 6-5. Washington is now 45-54, 8.5 games behind the first-place Mets. The Nats have now lost 5-in-a-row and 8 out of their last 10 games. The Nats play the Phillies again in Philadelphia tonight.