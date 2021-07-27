Henry County BOS and City Council have meetings today

Martinsville City Council

Tuesday, July 27

Chix with Stix from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Henry County Board of Supervisors meets at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Free drive-thru community meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Avenue in Martinsville.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Wednesday, July 28

Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. to noon.

Piedmont Arts STEAM Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for grades 6-8.

Red Cross blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Meadows of Dan Community Center, 2800 JEB Stuart Highway, Meadows of Dan.

Spencer-Penn summer camp from 2-5 p.m.

Free community meal from 5:15-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville.

Thursday, July 29

Red Cross blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street.

Spencer-Penn summer camp from 2-5 p.m.

Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church at 6 p.m., Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.

Friday, July 30

Stuart’s Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon.

Opening reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts in honor of the museum’s new exhibits. Free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. Music by Ann Nichols.

Saturday, July 31

Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. until noon.

“Leaves of the Tree” and “Narrative by Nature” exhibit begins at Piedmont Arts.

The Cherrystone Women’s Ministry is sponsoring a Yard Sale and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a country ham raffle, fish fry, and deserts. If you have crafts or items for sale you can purchase a table for $25.00. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. the Cherrystone Youth Ministry will sponsor a Youth Back to School Family Fun Day. There will be free school supplies, food trucks on-site, and the Kuumba Dance Family and community support groups at the Cherrystone Center, 5551 Tom Fork Rd. Ringgold.

Red Cross blood drive at Ararat Ruritan Building, 4711 Ararat Highway, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

TOPS meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weigh in from 9-9:55 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon.

Friday, Aug. 6

Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon.

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will have a First Friday event from 6-9 p.m. at the historic courthouse in Martinsville.

Designer Bag Bingo to benefit the Bassett Moose Lodge and their charities featuring all types of designer bags at Bassett Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Lane, Bassett. Doors open at 6 p.m. with games at 7 p.m. Cost is $25, extra packs $10, extra coverall games $1.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon.

Back2School backpack and shoe distribution will be at 8 a.m.-noon at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road in Axton.

Monday, Aug. 9

Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

TOPS meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weight in from 9-9:55 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m.-noon.

Friday, Aug. 13

Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon.

Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players will have auditions for “Once Upon A Disney 2: A Musical Revue” at 4-6 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts/Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Auditions are for ages 5-17, and casting will be capped at 25 actors. Those interested should prepare roughly one minute of their favorite Disney songs to sing a cappella.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center & Museum will have a program on a hodgepodge of area history at 3 p.m. at the historic courthouse in Martinsville.

Monday, Aug. 16

Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four.

Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players’ free daily camp is at 3:45-7 p.m. through Aug. 20 for grades K-12 in the Walker Fine Arts Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

TOPS meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weigh in from 9-9:55 a.m.

Barn Quilt Class at Spencer Penn Centre at 1 p.m. All supplies provided. The registration deadline is Aug. 9. Call 276-057-5757.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon.

Friday, Aug. 20

Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon.

Music Night at Spencer Penn Centre with Timbre Trail in Alumni Hall. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the band at 6:15 p.m. Admission is a $5 donation. Concessions will be sold.

“Once Upon A Disney 2: A Musical Revue” by the Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players will be performed for families only at 7:30 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts/Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon.

Smith River Fest will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. This free, fun and family event focuses on the Smith River and Outdoor Recreation in Martinsville and Henry County.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge will hold their Blue Ridge Duck Race during the Smith River Fest. Proceeds raised will go to benefit the Boys and Girls Club afterschool enrichment program.

Monday, Aug. 23

Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

TOPS meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weigh in from 9-9:55 a.m.

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon.

Free community meal is at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St. in Martinsville.

Thursday, Aug. 26

The food box giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be at 6 p.m. until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.

Friday, Aug. 27

Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon.

Family Day at Piedmont Arts is part of the celebration of their 60th anniversary. No fee.

Chatham Cruise-In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. in the downtown area of Chatham.

Monday, Aug. 30

Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

TOPS meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weigh in from 9-9:55 a.m.

Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.