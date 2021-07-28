Lucy Liu addresses rumors she “stood up” to Bill Murray on ‘Charlie’s Angels’ set

ABC

Lucy Liu cleared the air about what really happened between her and Bill Murray on the set of Charlie’s Angels.

Liu, who starred as Alex in the hit 2000 film, spoke with Los Angeles Times‘ Asian Enough podcast Tuesday and recalled the tumultuous relationship she had with Murray, who played Bosley.

The Chinese-American actress said the two had an argument after she rehearsed a scene Murray was unable to join because he had to attend a “family gathering.” When he returned, Liu said he began to “hurl insults” that “kept going on and on.”

“I was, like, ‘Wow, he seems like he’s looking straight at me,'” the Emmy nominee recalled. “I say, ‘I’m so sorry. Are you talking to me?’ And clearly he was, because then it started to become a one-on-one communication.”

Liu, who said she had “the least amount of privilege in terms of creatively participating” in the movie because “I was the last one cast,” didn’t tolerate the way Murray allegedly treated her.

“Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it,” the 52-year-old actress continued. “So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have.”

Liu revealed that, several years after Charlie’s Angels hit theaters, cast members approached her and said “they were really grateful that I did that.”

“I have nothing against Bill Murray at all,” she clarified, saying they’ve run into each other since and been cordial. “But I’m not going to sit there and be attacked.”

