‘Mythbusters’ props hitting auction block to benefit non-profit honoring late cast member Grant Imahara

Discovery

More than 80 authentic props from the landmark Discovery Channel science series Mythbusters are hitting the auction block, to benefit the Grant Imahara STEAM Foundation.

The non-profit was established after the engineer, robotics genius and former cast member after his untimely death in 2020, and “provides mentorships, grants and scholarships to underserved youth in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art and math.”

PropStore is handling the auction, which will let fans get their hands on items like the mechanical shark built by Imahara for 2008’s “Shark Week Special,” as well as Grant’s “Robo-cat” for the “Dog Myths” show, and spent rockets from various episodes, pieces of the poor crash test dummy/mascot Buster, and much more.

Many of the items were autographed by Grant’s friend and fellow Mythbuster Adam Savage, to boot.

The auction begins Friday, August 20 at noon Eastern time, and runs through Wednesday, September 1, 2021. To check out previews and register to bid at Propstore.com.

Imahara died one year ago this month of a previously undiagnosed intracranial aneurysm. He was 49.

