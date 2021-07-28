Public hearings on reversion slated for September

Henry County

The Henry County Board of Supervisors heard an update on reversion proceedings from County Attorney George Lyle at its July 27 meeting.

Lyle said that public hearings will be scheduled in the area from Sept. 7-9 after a voluntary settlement agreement is filed with the Commission on Local Government (CLG).

The location for the hearings has yet to be determined.

Once the hearings have been held, the CLG will issue a report on Oct. 15.

In other matters, the Board took the following actions at its July 27 meeting: